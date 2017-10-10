Iceland the smallest nation to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup!

The Icelandic men‘s national football team won Kosovo 2-0 last night, which gave them the top spot in their round and thus qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Russia next year. This is the first time Iceland has ever qualified for a FIFA world cup tournament.

Gylfi Sigurðsson, who plays for Everton, and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, who plays for Burnley, scored the two goals against Kosovo.

Before Iceland qualified last night, Trinidad & Tobago was the smallest nation when they qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006. Their population is 1.3 million. Iceland‘s population is 335.000.

Iceland is one of 17 nations that have qualified for the world cup. Portugal, Argentina, Switzerland, France, Italy and Chile are among the nations that have yet to qualify.