According to preliminary research done by the Statistics Iceland, tourism amounted to 8.4% of GDP in 2016, the second largest after wholesale and retail. This is reported by mbl.is.

The industry has been rising in recent years; in 2015 tourism amounted to 6.7% and 5.6% in 2014.

Statistic Iceland says that there is no actual industry called tourism in Iceland. The tourism‘s percentage is the result of combining a few industries that are connected to tourism.