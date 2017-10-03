A new concept for an “Aurora Explorer” introduced by Icelandic camper company

For the last few years, companies have been coming up with new and innovative ways for travelers to see the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). So far, there have been see-through igloos, floating tours, and Northern Lights boat tours, just to name a few. But never anything like the Aurora Explorer from Cozy Campers in Iceland. The aurora explorer is a 4×4 camper that has a panoramic sunroof, so travelers can go on their own northern lights hunt in Iceland.

“We thought this would be an epic way to see the Northern Lights, and sure enough, people love it,” says Cozy Campers CEO and head innovator, Birkir Már Benediktsson. “I admit it was a bit daunting standing in front of a brand-new car, saw in hand, planning on making a huge hole on the top of it. But when you lie under the panoramic roof under a warm blanket with the Aurora dancing over your head, it all makes sense,” Birkir says.

The Icelandic travel industry has definitely seen a rise in innovation and it seems that business owners like Birkir aren’t afraid to step a bit outside of the box when it comes to developing new products. “We love this development all over Iceland,” Birkir says. “People are doing extraordinary things, and we especially love the way farmers and businesses in small fishing villages are doing fun things like setting up small museums, making great food products and offering travelers in Iceland a more personal experience. This is exactly what we’re all about.”