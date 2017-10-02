The Directorate of Internal Revenue to pay Anna Sigurlaug, wife of former Prime Minister, over 50 million ISK

The Internal Revenue Board has accepted Anna Sigurlaug Pálsdóttir’s, wife of former Prime Minister of Iceland Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, claim that she purportedly paid too high taxes for her Tortola-registered company, Wintris. This is reported by RÚV.

Anna Sigurlaug asked The Directorate of Internal Revenue to look into her tax payments between 2011 and 2015 to have them corrected.

She gave Wintris a loan for investments in 2008, but the company owed Anna Sigurlaug 1.1 million ISK at the beginning of 2010. The company’s resources were registered as her own on her tax returns and thus were declared as capital gain.

The Directorate of Internal Revenue must pay Anna Sigurlaug over 50 million ISK as well as 500 thousand ISK in legal costs.

Sigmundur Davíð resigned his Prime Minister chair last year after a famous and Pulitzer-winning interview on Swedish tv-channel SVT. When asked if he had any connections to off-shore accounts, he denied it before storming out.

Sigmundur Davíð has also resigned from The Progressive Party and has started his own, The Middle Party.