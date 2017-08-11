Dozens of scouts quarantined in Iceland due to suspected norovirus

Last night, paramedics in South Iceland were busy transporting dozens of sick scouts to Hveragerði elementary school, which was turned into an emergency shelter and quarantine zone. Doctors suspect a norovirus infection, often called “winter vomiting bug”.

The scouts were staying at lake Úlfljótsvatn, but yesterday evening a few of them started getting sick and the sickness spread quickly. Due to the number of people showing symptoms, the Red cross got involved and helped open up an emergency shelter at the elementary school. Thankfully, as of yet no-one has been hospitalized and the situation seems to be under control.

According to RÚV, the situation will be reevaluated this morning and decided if help is needed from hospitals outside of South Iceland.