Multiple large earthquakes on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

An earthquake swarm started yesterday on the Reykjanes Peninsula, close to Fagradalsfjall mountain. It has quieted down a bit since last night and it’s impossible to say if it might ramp up again or stay quiet.

The swarm has many smaller earthquakes and a few larger than 3.0. The biggest earthquake in the swarm was a 4.1 on the Richter scale. People from all over the South-West corner of Iceland reported feeling it clearly, all the way up to Borgarnes in West Iceland.

No warnings have been issued but scientists are keeping a close eye on the area.

Last night, Katla volcano also had a couple of large earthquake that scientists say is not related to volcanic activity, but rather glacial melt. The earthquakes in Katla volcano are not related to the ongoing swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Image from: The Icelandic Met office