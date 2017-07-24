The largest scout moot ever held in Iceland starts tomorrow

Around 4000 scouts and 1000 volunteers are getting ready for the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland, which starts tomorrow. Setting up and planning such a large event is no easy feat. According to the Icelandic scouts website, Skátamál.is, an enormous camp (around 30.000 square meters) will be set up on the campsite at lake Úlfljótsvatn. There, the scouts will stay together after being scattered across the country and doing volunteer work, among other things.

Hermann Sigurðsson, The Icelandic Boy and Girl Scout Association’s manager, says in an interview on their website, that participants come from 106 nations and are between 18-25 years old. He says everyone’s well prepared for the ever-changing Icelandic weather. “This will be a sustainable community where participants buy their own food and take care of themselves. In the service tents we´ll have 120 stoves and 400 pots to make food.”

This is the single largest project that the Icelandic Boy and Girl Scout Association has undertaken since it was founded a 100 years ago. The theme of the Scout Moot is “Change – Inspired by Iceland”.