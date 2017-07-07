Uncertainty about legality of parking fees at Hraunfossar waterfalls

RÚV reports that after meeting with representatives from the Environment Agency of Iceland, landowners at Hraunfossar waterfalls are unsure about whether to continue charging parking fees from visitors.

Their plan was to charge a small parking fee from travelers who visit the waterfalls and use the money to improve facilities in the parking lot area. The money would also be used to hire staff to keep the parking area safer during winter, according to a news report from Vísir.

According to RÚV, the Environment Agency of Iceland thinks that since the parking lot is built within their protected area, it’s against the law to charge the fee, unless the landowner make a deal with the Agency.

Hödd Vilhjálmsdóttir, in charge of public relations for the landowners, says that they’re “assessing the situation” and will make their conclusion known soon.

Photo: CC0 license, Pixabay