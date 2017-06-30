Reykjavík Excursions receives Viator’s 2017 Travel Awards

Reykjavík Excursions, one of Iceland’s largest tour operators, recently received Viator’s Top Rated Award. Viator recognizes Reykjavík Excursions as an outstanding provider for its platform due to consistently impressive ratings from Viator and TripAdvisor customers around the world.

“It is an honour”

Halldóra Matthíasdóttir, sales and marketing operations manager at Reykjavík Excursions, says the company is thrilled to accept the awards and she finds it highly encouraging. “It is an honour to receive Viator´s 2017 Travel Awards as it is indeed our goal to provide outstanding services and products for all our customers. To get this recognition from Viator and Trip Advisor is a privilege for us, being amongst the largest companies around the globe receiving this award.”

Viator customer reviews validate tour operators

Reykjavík Excursions was founded in 1968 and has a wide range of vehicles in all shapes and sizes. During recent years, tourism has been booming in Iceland and the company has grown. It has been granted environmental certifications and is a member of the Global Passenger Network. Viator is a TripAdvisor company. On its platform, travellers can book tours and activities worldwide. After their journey, the travellers can post reviews and photos from their trip, for others to read. That way people can easily see which tour operators are reputable, since they’re validated for service, quality and value.

Halldóra knows how important it is to provide good service in the travel industry and is optimistic for the future. “This encourages our teams to keep up the good work and to show consistency in providing the best services in tourism in Iceland,” Halldóra says.