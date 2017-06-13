Right-wing extremist Breivik takes his case of mistreatment to Court of Human Rights

Mass murderer and terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik plans to take his case of mistreatment in the Norwegian prison to European Court of Human Rights.

Breivik currently serves a 21-year sentence with a possibility of elongation, he has been kept separated from other inmates in the Norwegian prison for safety reasons. He has complained greatly about his lengthy isolation. He wants the Norwegian state to be found guilty of violating the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment.

The Norwegian right-wing extremist who massacred 69 youths on an island close to Oslo and bombed a building in the city centre, killing 77 people total in July 2011, intents to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights, complaining about inhuman prison conditions. His lawyer, Øystein Storrvik announced their intentions last Thursday, apparently after exhausting all legal options in Norway according to the Local.

The Supreme Court of Norway refused to hear his case last Thursday stating that “None of the elements in the Breivik appeal have any chance of winning … Neither does the case raise any questions about the interpretation of the European Convention that haven’t already been sufficiently clarified by the practices of the European Court of Human Rights.”

Breivik’s lawyer Storrvik however, argued that his extended isolation has been detrimental to his mental health. Having exhausted his legal options in Norway, he now plans to take his case to the Strasbourg court. “We’re going to take the case to Strasbourg as soon as possible,” Storrvik told AFP according to the Local report. “We’ve always been prepared for the possibility that our case before the Norwegian courts may not succeed.” He concluded.

Breivik who now is 38 years old is serving 21 years in preventive detention that can be extended indefinitely. In prison, the inmate enjoys relatively comfortable material conditions, with three well-equipped cells” according to the report which goes on to recall the atrocious events almost six years ago. “In July 2011 Breivik, disguised as a police officer, tracked and gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utøya, shortly after killing eight people in a bombing outside a government building in Oslo. He has never expressed any remorse for committing the worst atrocity in Norway’s post-war history. He said he killed his victims because they embraced multiculturalism.” According to the Local.

Breivik’s attacks were well peppered, on the day of the terror he distributed a collection of texts entitled 2083: A European Declaration of Independence, describing his militant far-right ideology. In them, he lays out a worldview emphasizing on opposition to Islam and blaming feminism for creating a European “cultural suicide”. The texts call Islam and Cultural Marxism the enemy and advocate the deportation of all Muslims from Europe based on the model of the Beneš decrees, while also claiming that feminism exists to destroy European culture. Breivik wrote that his main motive for the atrocities was to market his manifesto according to Wikipedia.

