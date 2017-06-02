A new Icelandic study finds seafood to potentially help prevent cancer 

A recent Icelandic study found that fish consumption in teenage years might help prevent breast and prostate cancer later in live, Iceland Monitior reports via Morgunbladid.

The research focused on connections between dietary habits and breast cancer. It found women who had lived in coastal areas for the first 20 years of their life or more to be 22% less likely to get breast cancer, compared to women living in Reykjavik.

Nevertheless some earlier research has found that if men eat some amounts of salted or smoked fish in their teenage years the probability of them developing prostate cancer increases.

The research found the consumption of fatty fish to be particularly preventative against the development of breast cancer.