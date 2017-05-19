Rammstein concert tomorrow – Sold Out

The thirteen thousand eager fans that managed to secure a ticket to tomorrow’s Rammstein concert are anticipating a spectacular show. This is the second time the German rock giants give a concert in Iceland but they played two concerts for a full house in 2001 as well.

Du Hast, hit song from Rammstein.

Rammstein is a German band, formed in 1994 in Berlin. The band’s lineup has been unchanged from the start and consists of singer Till Lindemann, guitarists Richard Z. Kruspe and Paul H. Landers, bassist Oliver “Ollie” Riedel, drummer Christoph “Doom” Schneider and keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz. Rammstein has secure fan base among Icelandic audience and the opening act is the well loved rock band HAM, an Icelandic rock band formed in 1988. They have come to be recognized as an important part of Icelandic rock history and they have a loyal cult following among many Icelandic rock enthusiasts.

Ham West Berlin

The concert venue is Kórinn, an indoor multipurpose auditorium located in Kópavogur and built in 2007. It includes an indoor football stadium which meets all the international standards set by the International Football Association FIFA. The auditorium has a seating capacity of 2000 spectators plus an additional 50 honor places. The auditorium is designed to accommodate concert acoustics and has a total standing capacity of up to 19,000 visitors.

Featured image Jonas Rogowski 2013