Trapped II – To be aired in the winter of 2018, with less snow

Fans of Trapped – the Icelandic TV thriller that became the unexpected TV hit last year can rest easy as preparation and casting for a second series of the crime drama is well under way. Many characters from the first series, like the team of detectives in the remote village are still around but there are many new and exciting characters introduced as well, according to director Baltasar Kormakur, who heads the production company RVK Studios, producing the series. He promises that the new series will be very “current” as he puts it, dealing with current issues in Iceland according to Mbl.is report.

Trailer for the first series of Trapped

Baltasar Kormakur is headed to the Fiji Islands to film Adrift – A new feature based on a true story. Filming Adrift will preoccupy his summer and when winter comes around again, he’s bound for Iceland to start filming Trapped II. When asked if he’s hoping for a snowy winter, the answer is no. In the new series people are trapped due to other reasons, he adds, without giving up to much information. He doesn’t want the snow to play such a prominent role in the next series. The second series is set in Reykjavik and Siglufjordur like the last and filming is estimated to take five to six months.

The arrangement will be similar as in the first series, with ten episodes and four directors. There will be an addition in the group of directors. “We will add one director, a woman,” he informs. Kormakur received some criticism for choosing only male directors when preparing for the first series, and he agreed with those criticisms and engaged a female director for the second series. “This is not only done to level the playing field in terms of gender, this individual is extremely talented” he goes on. The contract isn’t signed yet so he cant disclose the addition to the team of directors at this point.

He hopes Trapped II will be on aired in the winter of 2018/?2019. The popularity of Trapped was immense last year and the series became popular well beyond Iceland, where the nation was glued to the TV screen each time a new episode was aired. Tens of millions of people have seen the first series and it was critically acclaimed in Europe and the US.