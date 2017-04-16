STORM WARNING – Easter storm in Iceland

A storm is expected in the south tomorrow, 17 April, from Vik in the south to Snaefellsnes peninsula in the West, including Reykjanes and Snaefellsnes peninsulas as well as the highlands.

With very bad travel conditions in this area the police and the Icelandic Met Office advise people planning to travel the country tomorrow to either do their traveling today or postpone until Tuesday. People are strongly advised against traveling tomorrow. The weather will start picking up during the night and gradually escalate during the morning and day. The evening will be calmer and the weather will gradually calm down during the night. This spells trouble for people traveling back to Reykjavik from the easter holidays, they either have to cut the holiday short or be stuck due to weather and travel back on Tuesday.

Savetravel has issued two other warnings. One regarding the ice caves in Vatnajökull glacier. “The ice caves are very unstable and dangerous now due to increased sunlight and temperatures. Staying out of the caves is advised.”

Seccond warning revolves around an avalange danger in the west fjords. There is a considerable avalanche danger, level 3 of 5, is in mountain areas in northern west fjords and Trollaskagi peninsula and moderate danger, level 2 of 5, in mountain areas in the Eastfjords.