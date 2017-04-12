Still winter in Iceland – Possible northern lights on Good Friday (Video)

The winter doesn’t seem to want to let go of Iceland just yet. The Easter week will have snow, there will be northerly wind, 5-8 meters and temteratures just over zero and below during the night. Tomorrow will see snow around most of the country and it’s going to be cold. The sky will clear up and it will be crisp and cold on Good Friday.

When the skies are clear this might be a perfect condition to spot the aurora borealis, particularly on Friday according to the aurora forecast, when the sky is predicted to be clear on the south coast and the south west part of Iceland, which means it will be clear in, and around the capital area. So keep your eyes on the sky and look out for the green veil in the sky, but be careful in the traffic.

It looks like spring will arrive after the Easter weekend.