Baltasar Kormakur to direct feature film “I Am Victor”

According to a report by Nordic Drama, SF Studios announced that Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur is to direct the english language feature film “I Am Victor”, based on Jo Nesbø’s forthcoming novel, to be adapted by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Baltasar Kormakur Samper is an Icelandic theater and film director, and producer. He is best known for directing the films “Contraband”, “2 Guns” (starring Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington), “Everest” and writing and directing feture film “The Oath” and cowriting and directing acclamed TV series “Trapped”. According to Nordic Drama “I Am Victor” follows a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce settlement lawyer who finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders thus starting his own investigation to find the killer.”

(Featured image from collection Balthasar Kormakur during filming of Everest)