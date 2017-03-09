Iceland prepares to bind equal pay in legislation

The Icelandic government has announced preparations to introduce a legislation requiring all employers with over twenty five employees, to provide proof that they pay equally for equal work according to a Washington post report. Iceland is theorised to be the first country in the world to actually obligate employers to verify that they offer equal pay across gender, ethnicity, sexuality and nationality. The government made the announcement yesterday on International Women’s Day.

The report goes on to point out that “while other countries, and the U.S. state of Minnesota, have equal-salary certificate policies, Iceland is thought to be the first to make it mandatory for both private and public firms.”