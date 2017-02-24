& other stories collaborate with Shoplifter (the artist)

New York-based Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardottir a.k.a. Shoplifter is the author of the & Other Stories “new co-lab contemporary art embraces fashion” collection. Where “Shoplifter transforms her signature artwork into a collection of vibrant and colorful wearables” according to & Other Stories website. The clothes are described as “playful ready-to-wear pieces” and are accompanied by accessories such as jewelery, bags and beauty products. “Elevate your mood with this happy and humorous collection, available in selected stores and online” the text concludes. The collection was available since yesterday when the collection was launched. & Other Stories is a clothing retail chain belonging to the Swedish H&M group

Arnardottir has flirted with fashion in her artistic practice and her works since the start of her carrier and playful use of hair has been a beloved theme as well. According to Reykjavik’s Hverfisgallery Arnardottir “has worked for several years exploring the use and symbolic nature of hair, and its visual and artistic potential” Famously entering in a collaboration with singer Björk Gudmundsdottir on her album Medulla.

According to Arnarsdottir’s own website “Her work is simultaneously comical, romantic, silly and beautiful with the theme of vanity as a connecting thread. Through the ages people have been so imaginative in the way they make beautiful things for themselves and others by using materials from their nearby environment. This aspect present in every culture, whether driven by vanity and narcissism or a simple desire for beauty, is vanity in its best form.”

Featured image by stylist Edda Gudmundsdottir