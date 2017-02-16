Sonar Reykjavik 2017 starts today with an impressive lineup

Sonar is a music festival created in 1994, with the aim of pioneering unique format and content in a cultural event, combining a playful nature, the avant-garde, and experimentation with newest trends in dance and electronic music according to their website. Sonar Reykjavik presents the final line-up for its’ 2017 edition on their site, taking place on Harpa concert hall’s four stages, on Reykjaviks harbor starting to day on the 16 February and going on with a feast of progressive music trough 18 of February.

In addition to already announced international and local talent such as Fatboy Slim, Moderat, De La Soul, Giggs, GusGus, Sleigh Bells, Forest Swords, Tommy Genesis, Nadia Rose, Samaris and FM Belfast a total of 16 new artist are now being added to the festival bill.

Younger and more emerging Icelandic artists are also new additions to the festival line-up are; erratic performers Hatari who recently picked up the trophy as the Best Live Band in Iceland at the Reykjavik-Grapevine music awards, the strange poetic pop contradiction of aYia who just had their debut single out on Bedroom Community’s “Hvalreki series, Dillalude, Berndsen and Shades of Reykjavik.

The full line up of artists at Sonar Reykjavik 2017 divided by days can be found here.

Sonar is an International Festival of Advanced Music and Congress of Technology and Creativity, celebrated during three days every June in Barcelona and was initiated in Barcelona but has since expanded.

Sonar’s founding values have defined the festival since its inception: the link between creativity and technology, its commitment to being a global event and a meeting point for creative people from different disciplines and communities.

Featured image is from Pall Oskar’s concert playing at Sonar Reykjavik 2016