Missing person in Iceland – Fishing vessel from Greenland turned around, back to Iceland

A troller from Greenland has been boarded of the shores of Greenland and turned around in connection with the investigation of the missing young woman Birna Brjansdottir. The boat, Polar Nano, meaning Polar bear, is now on his way back to Iceland, expected to dock again in Iceland late tonight depending on weather conditions. Julian Noslø, captain of Polar Nano confirmed to Stundin´s reporter last night. The crew of an estimated 23 member consists of Faro islanders and Greenlanders and the boat has docked in Iceland on a yearly bases for a long time.

According to RUV´s report no one has been arrested on board, but Kvennabladid reports that two members of the crew are under suspicion. The report states that Birna was engaged in a Tinder chat with one of the crew members on the night of her disappearance. RUV reports that Special Forces and police boarded the troller last night.

It is now confirmed that Birna’s pair of Doctor Martin boots were found on location not far from where the troller was docked and at least one member of the crew has been confirmed to have rented the same car confiscated by the police in relations to the investigation – a red Kia Rio. The troller was docked in the harbor of Hafnarfjord, and left the harbor early Saturday night.

Birna Brjansdóttir was last seen on Laugavegur at around 5 am Saturday morning. Her phone signal was traced to Hafnarfjorður, where her phone was turned off.

In Iceland the case is followed intensely and an outpour of condolences and comments on social media directd to Birna´s family and the police.