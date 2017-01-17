Missing girl in Reykjavik. An outreach by Reykjavik Police

The police has made a wide outreach because of a missing young woman in Reykjavik. Birna Brjansdóttir was last seen on Laugavegur at around 5 am Saturday morning. Her phone signal was traced to Hafnarfjorður, where her phone was turned off.

Birna Brjansdottir is 170 cm tall, about 70 kg. She has long auburn hair and was wearing black jeans, a light-grey sweater, a black fleece hooded jacket and black Dr. Martin shoes on the night of her disappearance. Anyone who might have any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police in Reykjavik, Tel. (+354) 4441000 or via e-mail: abending@lrh.is and the Reykjavik Police Facbook site.

Birna was last seen leaving Reykjavik music venue and nightclub Hurra in the center of the city at around 4 am on Saturday morning and has showed up on security cameras walking up Laugavegur, the main shopping street in Reykjavik. Security footage last show that she disappeared from sight at a building on Laugavegur 31 at 05:20 AM. Her cellphone was then traced to Flatahraun in Hafnarfjorður, a town just outside of Reykjavik.

It is possible that she stopped to talk to tourists on her way up Laugavegur after exiting Hurra bar on Klappastigur in Reykjavik´s center. A press meeting was held at 5 pm yesterday at the Reykjavik Police headquarters. The police and Birna´s family are pleading for help or any clues to her whereabouts.