Majority in government to be announced on Tuesday

Deliberations for a majority government in Icelandic parliament is well underway with a tight majority comprised of the Independence party along with two newly formed parties, the Reform Party, which was founded when a fraction broke away from the Independence party in 2014, formally founded as political party in May 2016 and the Bright Future, founded in 2012, a party derivative from the Best Party that governed the City for two terms before the current municipal government, and then moved on to form a political party and has 4 seats in Parliament after the 2016 election. The new majority will have 32 parliamentarian seats and the opposition 31 seats.

Since the third deliberations to form government in Iceland in December failed and the chairwoman of the Pirate Party Birgitta Jonsdottir gave the mandate back to the president of Iceland there have been a variety of informal discussions and formations taking place. The deliberations have now gone full circle and the first option has again manifested and its all but sure that those three parties will form Government in Iceland for the next term, the formal announcement is expected early next week, most likely on Tuesday. ?According to RÚV the appointments of ministers is all but settled and the new government’s policy and covenant is secured, at this point it’s a question of the precise phrasing, the content is decided.

The Independence party was the first party to receive the mandate from the president after the elections, and at that time deliberations between the same three parties to form a majority failed largely due to two issues, the European Union and reform in the fishery policy. The independence party is firmly opposed to the EU but a likely outcome under a new government is that the matter be put to a referendum. The big compromise according to a Kjarninn report, has been the fishery policy, no major changes to the fishery policy are in the new covenant despite that being one of Reform party’s big issues.