20.000 tourists estimated in Iceland over New Year’s Eve enjoying 90 bonfires around the country

According to Morgunbladid six airplanes landed in Keflavik Airport on 31 December in 2010. Today 49 plains are scheduled to arrive in Iceland, with a whooping 700% increase in six years. Since 2014 the increase in arrivals is threefold, from 16 to 49. According to Skapti Arnar Olafsson, with the Icelandic Travel Industry Association an estimated twenty thousand tourist are staying in Iceland for the Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Many travel industry services offer special Christmas and New Year’s tours, bus rides to the bonfires and firework displays in the boroughs of Reykjavik. There are 17 main bonfires dotted around the capital and an estimated 90 fires around the country. The weather in the capital area is going to be calm, minus 1-6 degrees calicoes and lightly clouded.