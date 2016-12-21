Icelandic music in the foreground in new Blade Runner trailer (Video)

The newly released trailer for Blade Runner 2049 saw the light of day this week. The movie is awaited with great anticipation, it features Ryan Gosling in the leading role and none other than Harrison Ford who also played the leading role in the first film, released in 1982 and is by many considered one of the top films in history.

Icelandic composer, Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Johann Johansson made the score for the film, which is prominently featured in the new trailer, a part of which can be seen and heard below.

Blade Runner’s new backdrop takes place in 2049 and thirty years have passed since we last saw our heroes. A policeman called K, played by Ryan Gosling is out looking for detective Rick Deckard who hasn’t been seen or heard from since the story ended. Deckard is played by Harrison ford in both films,

Other parts are played by Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto. Denis Villeneuve directed the film and some of his previous works Prisoners, Sicario and Arrival.

Icelandic composer Johann Johannsson has is a composer and musician. In addition to composing music for an array of media including theatre, dance, TV and films, some of his works in film include the original scores for Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, Sicario and Arrival as well as James Marsh’s The Theory of Everything. Jóhannsson was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for both The Theory of Everything and Sicario, and won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score for The Theory of Everything.